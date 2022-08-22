EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of East Bay dentist shot, killed in Oakland call for justice

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friends of Lili Xu, a beloved and highly-skilled dentist in Oakland and Castro Valley, shared their pain and called for local leaders to bring the people responsible for her death to justice.

Nelson Chia has been partners with Lili for more than a decade and tells ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that they were on their way to a massage appointment in Little Saigon Sunday afternoon when they were suddenly approached by a vehicle and a man approached.

EXCLUSIVE: Family of Uber driver shot, killed in Oakland demands change; police offer reward

While the details are hazy in his mind, Nelson says he just remembers a blur of activity. Surveillance video used in the police investigation show a white sedan pulling up to where Nelson and Lili were parked. Her screams can be heard before three gunshots are fired.

Nelson says he held her body for 20 minutes until the ambulance arrived.

While Oakland police say this incident wasn't attempted robbery Nelson along with Lili's close friends say they don't believe it. they believe this incident and the many crimes targeting Asian Americans are indeed hate motivated.

They are asking elected leaders and the city to find the people responsible.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim will have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m.