EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 75-year old Asian man was cautioned by his care manager during the last weeks of his life not to go to Oakland's Chinatown. Little did she know he would be robbed and killed days later in his very own neighborhood.

"I warned him not to go to Chinatown and I asked him if he had seen the news. He said he didn't watch television and I warned him that elderly Asian people were being targeted." says his care manager who did not want to be identified.

The woman described how kind Pak Ho was.

"I took him last Friday to get his second COVID shot at a drive-thru..he brought me cookies to thank me," said Ho's care manager.
Ho was out for his usual morning walk Tuesday when he was, according to police, robbed and knocked to the ground by 26-year old Teaunte Bailey.

Already frail and using a cane, Ho hit his head on the pavement and died just two days later.
"He walked very unstable. He was headed downhill and nobody would've had to push him down with a force that was used to rob him." Says his former care manager.

Bailey is described to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim by Alameda County law enforcement as someone with a criminal history spanning back to 2012 including multiple felonies in Oakland. The most recent less than a month ago when he allegedly broke into senior living apartment and violently shoved and robbed a 72-year-old man.

When asked about letting Bailey out on ankle monitor after his involvement in an armed robbery in San Francisco last March, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said at a press conference that there was not enough evidence to bring the proper charges.

Bailey is charged with robbery and special circumstances felony murder and currently behind bars with no bail. Ho is survived by three daughters who are currently planning his funeral.

