Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown, police say

Police say they believe the suspect in the incident also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman that same day.
RELATED: 70-year-old Oakland woman seen attacked, robbed by 2 men after returning from bank
Investigators say the man is in custody on an unrelated criminal case and was booked on Monday, February 1.
"It's not just Chinatown. The violence in this community is impacting every neighborhood, so we all need to band together to take a stand and say this violence in unacceptable," said Oakland's new police chief LeRonne Armstrong.
"But today, we're sending a message to those that commit crime in this city that we will pursue you and we will arrest you and it's not acceptable for things like this to happen in our community."
The video of the elderly man being pushed onto the ground caught the attention of actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim, who offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
RELATED: Shocking video shows 91-year-old man senselessly pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown