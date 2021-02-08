assault

Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested and charged in a brazen, violent attack on a 91-year-old man caught on camera in Chinatown.

Police say they believe the suspect in the incident also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman that same day.

Investigators say the man is in custody on an unrelated criminal case and was booked on Monday, February 1.

"It's not just Chinatown. The violence in this community is impacting every neighborhood, so we all need to band together to take a stand and say this violence in unacceptable," said Oakland's new police chief LeRonne Armstrong.

"But today, we're sending a message to those that commit crime in this city that we will pursue you and we will arrest you and it's not acceptable for things like this to happen in our community."

The video of the elderly man being pushed onto the ground caught the attention of actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim, who offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Shocking new video coming out of Oakland's Chinatown showing a man senselessly pushed to the ground has the community on high alert.

