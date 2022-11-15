TIMELINE: Latest updates after Paul Pelosi attacked inside San Francisco home

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the middle of the night, a man broke into the San Francisco home belonging to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul, with a hammer. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David DePape, was arrested. The case resulted in multiple charges on both a state and federal level and a closer look at security for American politicians and their families.

Here is a timeline of the events that began with the attack on Oct. 28, 2022.

Updates are usually posted weekdays by 7 p.m.

June 21, 2024

After several days of deliberation, a San Francisco jury found David DePape guilty on all five charges in his state trial over the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi. The charges include aggravated kidnapping, first degree residential burglary, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening the family of a public official, and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

May 17, 2024

David DePape is sentenced to 30 years in federal court for the assault and kidnapping of Paul Pelosi. DePape will get credit for 18 months of time served. He faced a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The Department of Justice had asked the court to sentence him to 40 years.

DePape still faces a trial on state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

Nov. 29, 2023

A trial date of January 12, 2024 is scheduled for David DePape on the state charges related to the attack on Paul Pelosi, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

Nov. 16, 2023

The jury finds David DePape guilty of both counts of assault and attempted kidnapping charges in the federal trial for the attack on Paul Pelosi. DePape faces up to 50 years in prison.

The Pelosi family releases a statement that reads, "Speaker Pelosi and her family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr. Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time. The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week. Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery."

DePape still faces state charges related to the attack. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says her office will confer with federal prosecutors to discuss the next steps in the case. DePape is expected in court on Nov. 29 to set a trial date for the state charges which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and false imprisonment.

Nov. 15, 2023

The jury begins deliberating in the federal trial of David DePape for the attack on Paul Pelosi. Any verdict must be unanimous.

Nov. 14, 2023

David DePape testified in his own defense during the federal trial for the attack on Paul Pelosi, often breaking down in tears on the stand.

Nov. 13, 2023

Paul Pelosi testifies at the federal trial for David DePape, recounting publicly for the first time what happened the night he was attacked in the San Francisco home he shares with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nov. 9, 2023

The federal trial begins for David DePape on charges related to the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Nov. 6, 2023

Jury selection begins today for the federal trial of David DePape, the man charged with the attack on Paul Pelosi. The trial is set to begin on Nov. 9.

Mar. 22, 2023

A date of October 23 is set for David DePape's federal trial. DePape's federal public defender said they will file a motion to request a change of venue for the trial. DePape is due back in federal court May 30 for a motion hearing to sort out the change of venue request. DePape also faces state charges but a trial date on those has not been set yet.

Feb. 23, 2023

The next court date for David DePape is scheduled for April 12th, at which time the judge hopes to set a jury trial date. DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, says he expects to have a trial by the summer.

Feb. 8, 2023

In a hearing in federal court, David DePape learns the government has 16,000 pages of evidence against him and they're still gathering material. Prosecutors say they are still waiting for images of DePape's devices. DePape is due back in federal court March 15, when there will be discussion on whether or not to set a trial date.

Feb. 7, 2023

Paul Pelosi attends the State of the Union as President Biden's guest. He is seated in the First Lady's box, next to Bono. President Biden recognizes Pelosi during his speech, saying "...just a few months ago, unhinged by the Big Lie, an assailant unleashed political violence in the home of the then-Speaker of this House of Representatives. Using the very same language that insurrectionists who stalked these halls chanted on January 6th. Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, but is as tough and strong and as resilient as they get. My friend, Paul Pelosi." The President went on to say "But such a heinous act never should have happened. We must all speak out. There is no place for political violence in America."

Jan. 27, 2023

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public. Go here for the latest on the newly released body camera video.

San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Paul Pelosi after a California court ruled the district attorney's office must make the materials public.

Jan. 25, 2023

A judge approves the release of the police bodycam video showing the attack on Paul Pelosi from Oct. 28, 2022. ABC was among the media groups requesting that the footage be released.

Jan. 17, 2023

Paul Pelosi attends the Warriors visit to the White House to celebrate the team's 2022 NBA Championship. His wife, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, is also there along with a number of other Bay Area politicians including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Rep. Ro Khanna. President Biden recognized Paul Pelosi's presence in the crowded room.

Dec. 28, 2022

At arraignment in San Francisco, David DePape pleads not guilty to all six state charges against him. He also waives his right to a speedy trial. A trial date may be set at his next court hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2023.

DePape has already pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

Dec. 14, 2022

In a preliminary hearing, a judge finds there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on six state charges against David DePape. Those charges include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

For the first time, Pelosi's 911 call was played as well as police bodycam video. The prosecution called two witnesses: a lieutenant from SFPD's Special Investigations unit as well as one of the officers who responded to the 911 call. That officer demonstrated for the court how he saw DePape strike Pelosi with a hammer. Prosecutors also played a 17 minute clip of DePape's first interview with investigators, as well as surveillance footage from U.S. Capitol Police that showed how DePape entered the property.

DePape's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2022.

Dec. 4, 2022

Paul Pelosi makes his first public appearance since the Oct. 28 attack. He and his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attend the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 17, 2022

Nancy Pelosi mentions the attack on her husband Paul as she announces that she will not seek a new leadership role among Democrats in Congress. In her speech, Nancy Pelosi said, "For my dear husband Paul, who's been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support, thank you. We're all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much." Her comments were met with applause from the people gathered in the chamber. They stood and clapped for nearly a minute. Bay Area Representative Zoe Lofgren, seated in the front row, could be seen wiping her eyes.

Nov. 15, 2022

David DePape pleads not guilty to the two federal charges against him, attempted kidnapping and assault. He was brought into the federal courtroom guarded by five U.S. Marshals and two San Francisco Sheriff Officers. His federal court appointed attorney is Angela Chuang. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Nov. 9, 2022

A federal indictment is handed up by a federal grand jury against David DePape. He is charged with attempted kidnapping as well as assault. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The indictment reveals that the encounter between Pelosi, DePape, and police at the front door of the home, when Pelosi was struck with the hammer, unfolded within 15 seconds. The indictment says that DePape planned to use Speaker Pelosi to lure another individual he had targeted. Electronic evidence seized at DePape's Richmond home shows that he had researched an address for that target, but the indictment did not identify the target by name. An additional target is also mentioned, but not named.

EXCLUSIVE: Former partner of accused Paul Pelosi attacker DePape reveals new details about suspect

The former partner of the man accused of attacking Speaker Pelosi's husband at their SF home on Friday is revealing new details about the suspect.

Nov. 4, 2022

A preliminary hearing date for suspect David DePape is set for Dec. 14 on the state charges leveled against him.

For the first time, Nancy Pelosi speaks about the attack on her husband, in a video update posted to her Team Pelosi YouTube page. "Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," the speaker says. "It's going to be a long haul, but he will be well. And it's so tragic how it happened. But, nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He's surrounded by family, so that's a wonderful thing."

Nov. 3, 2022

Six days after the attack, Paul Pelosi is released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He underwent surgery for a fractured skull, received treatment for injuries to his right arm as well as both hands, and is expected to recover. A statement from Nancy Pelosi says, "Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

Immigration officials say the suspect, David DePape, is in the U.S. illegally and has overstayed a visa from Canada. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against DePape. The detainer is unlikely to have an immediate impact since deportations often happen after criminal cases are resolved.

VIDEO: Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home

David DePape, the suspect in a violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband inside their home, took a hard turn to conspiracy theories in recent months.

Nov. 2, 2022

U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but they were not monitored, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. According to the sources, Capitol Police saw the flash of police lights on the camera, rewound the video, and saw the break-in.

Former neighbors of David DePape in the city of Richmond talk about the man they knew. They say he often worked as a handyman and describe him as quiet.

Nov. 1, 2022

David DePape makes his first court appearance in this case in order to plead not guilty to six charges against him. This case is heard in a San Francisco courtroom and concerns charges at a state, not federal, level. DePape is being held without bail. He is being represented by public defender Adam Lipson.

A federal affidavit reveals graphic details about what unfolded inside the Pelosi house in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022. It says Pelosi called 911 at 2:23 a.m. to report a stranger inside his house. SFPD officers arrived at 2:31 a.m. and encountered Pelosi and DePape inside the house, each with a hand on a hammer. "DEPAPE pulled the hammer from Pelosi's hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately went inside and were able to restrain DEPAPE. While officers were restraining DEPAPE, Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground."

VIDEO: State Sen. Wiener remembers Pelosi attack suspect from 10 years ago; details death threats he's faced

As new details emerge about the Friday morning attack on Paul Pelosi, elected officials are paying closer attention to their own security detail.

Pelosi spoke with SFPD officers while in the ambulance on his way to the hospital. He told officers he had never seen DePape before he woke him up and "stated he wanted to talk to 'Nancy'."

The affidavit describes an interview DePape gave SFPD: "DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps'...DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy's kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions." DePape says he broke into the house through a glass door by using a hammer. "DEPAPE had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning. The evidence further shows that DEPAPE assaulted Mr. Pelosi with DEPAPE's own hammer."

The affidavit also mentions a witness, who was working as a private security guard at a nearby house. The witness "saw an individual in all black, carrying a large black bag on his back, walking near the Pelosi residence" and soon after the witness " heard what sounded like banging on either a door or car and then heard the sirens within a minute or two."

Oct. 31, 2022

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi, is released from the hospital and booked into San Francisco jail. He suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest. He's due in court for his first appearance Nov. 1.

RELATED: Former neighbors describe Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape as 'quiet, evasive'

The San Francisco District Attorney's office announces half a dozen felony charges against DePape including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says the six felony charges carry sentences of 13 years to life in prison. DePape also faces federal charges including assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was also charged with the attempted kidnapping of a federal official, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Oct. 29, 2022

Nancy Pelosi releases her first statement about the attack. In a post on Twitter, the House Speaker thanks people for their concern about her husband, Paul, saying "Thank you for your prayers for my husband and our family." Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized.

David DePape's former partner talks with ABC7 News and shares her concerns about DePape's mental health issues. Oxane Taub, who goes by the name Gyspy, was a well-known local nudist activist who is currently imprisoned. The two have children together.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi attack: Security cameras at SF home not monitored at time of break-in, police confirm

Oct. 28, 2022

Paul Pelosi is attacked inside his San Francisco home and hit with a hammer. His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was not home at the time of the attack. Outside their Pacific Heights house, broken glass is clearly visible by an exterior door.

Paul Pelosi, who is 82 years old, is admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoes surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also has serious injuries to his right arm and both hands. A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi says doctors expect a full recovery. She arrives around 4 p.m. after flying in from Washington, D.C.

The suspect is arrested and also hospitalized. He is identified as 42-year-old David DePape. His current address is in Richmond, but he has past connections to the Berkeley art crowd and was involved in nude protests in San Francisco.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live