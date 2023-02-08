State of the Union: Biden calls Pelosi attack 'heinous,' says no place for political violence in US

"Such a heinous act never should have happened. We must all speak out. There is no place for political violence in America."

President Joe Biden calls Paul Pelosi attack 'heinous,' says no place for political violence in U.S. during State of the Union.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union to a joint Congress on Tuesday night where he condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi who was in attendance.

Biden called the attack on former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband "heinous" during his address saying that it should have never happened.

"Just a few months ago, unhinged by the Big Lie, an assailant unleashed political violence in the home of the then-Speaker of this House of Representatives," said Biden. "Using the very same language that insurrectionists who stalked these halls chanted on January 6th."

The president acknowledged Pelosi's presence at the State of the Union saying he bore the scars of that brutal attack. He went on to call Pelosi tough, strong, and resilient.

Following the attack, Paul Pelosi underwent surgery "to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Biden went on to express the importance of protecting the right to vote and upholding the rule of law in wake of this political violence.

"We honor the results of our elections, not subvert the will of the people. (We must) restore trust in our institutions of democracy. We must give hate and extremism in any form no safe harbor," said Biden.

