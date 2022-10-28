Paul Pelosi 'violently' attacked in SF home, suspect in custody; sources say hammer involved

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted," according to the House Speaker's spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody according to the spokesperson, and Paul Pelosi is in the hospital.

The statement from the spokesperson says that he is "receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Sources confirm to ABC7 Insider Phil Matier that a hammer was involved.

The Pelosi's home is in Pacific Heights, where there is a large police presence.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault, which is still under investigation.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," the statement said.

