He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee

Bay Area, state officials react to Pres. Biden not seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race

Bay Area voters and political officials are reacting after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Bay Area voters and political officials are reacting after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Bay Area voters and political officials are reacting after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Bay Area voters and political officials are reacting after President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area and state political officials are reacting after President Joe Biden decided to leave the 2024 presidential race.

Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will "stand down."

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

In a statement, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the race, saying, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Bay Area native Kamala Harris has yet to accept the Democratic nomination.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

RELATED: President Joe Biden announces he's dropping out of 2024 presidential race

There was strong Bay Area reaction Sunday to President Biden's announcement that he was ending his campaign for reelection.

"Actually, I feel kind of emotional about it. I'm trying to be cool on camera but that's some big stuff," said Bay Area resident Shelly Gabriel.

Bay Area voters were reacting to a political earthquake, that President Joe Biden is ending his campaign for re-election.

It follows calls from Democratic leaders for the president to step down after a disastrous performance in a debate with former President Donald Trump.

"The writing was on the wall," said Bay Area resident Saul Armian.

California Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom said on X:

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, Joe Biden."

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said:

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.

With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

MORE: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

"Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised Biden for his leadership.

"I appreciate the service of President Biden. Everything he's done for, not just this country, but for the city," Breed said.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to face Donald Trump in November. It's a possible matchup the mayor looks forward to.

"We're talking about a convicted felon against a prosecutor," Breed said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on X:

"President Biden has announced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next nominee, and I agree with our president.

I am confident that my friend, Vice President Harris, has the experience, the strength, the judgment and the integrity to defeat Donald Trump and serve as our next president.

It's time for Democrats to unite and focus on winning this election."

RELATED: Read President Joe Biden's full letter announcing he's leaving 2024 presidential race

California Senator Scott Wiener wrote:

"President Biden is an extraordinary leader. He led us out of the pandemic & the disastrous Trump presidency. He delivered critical legislative wins on climate, manufacturing & infrastructure. And once again, he's putting the nation before himself. Thank you, Mr. President."

Bay Area Rep. Zoe Lofgren told ABc7's Cornell Barnard:

"President Biden is a patriot with a lifelong commitment to our democracy. I respect him & am grateful to him. I am confident that voters will quickly coalesce to defeat Donald Trump, who is unfit for office. For America's future."

Congresswoman Barbara Lee wrote in a statement:

"President Joe Biden once again showed his immense love for this country by making the very difficult and courageous decision to step aside as the Democratic nominee today. From appointing the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to historic investments in addressing climate change and improving infrastructure, to saving lives and reviving our economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden's legacy as president will live on forever. As a party and as a nation, we should extend our deepest gratitude to President Biden for his incredible selflessness, commitment to this country, his work over the last four years, and a lifetime of public service. This day is about honoring him."

Congressman Mark Desaulnier of the East Bay was proud to back President Joe Biden but says he respects the decision.

"He's in my thoughts. He saved American democracy four years ago, and he would've saved it again, in spite of the trials he was going through after the debate," Desaulnier said.

DeSaulnier also adds that he's very excited to support Kamala Harris as the "clear choice" for president.

They have worked closely together over the past 30 years from the California State Capitol to their time on opposite sides of Capitol Hill.

Current U.S. Representative John Garamendi, who represents parts of Contra Costa and Solano counties, spoke of his support for Harris as the presidential nominee.

"Watch out Trump. You've got one very capable, very energized, very, very determined woman who's going to be our nominee. And she's going to go right at you on women's rights, on abortion, on issues that really matter to woman across this nation," Garamendi said.

He also endorses her on international policy.

Representative Garamendi, who recently revealed he's fighting a rare form of blood cancer, has also worked with Harris in many forms since 1991.

"Today's decision by Joe Biden not to seek re-election shows the difference between a selfless president and a selfish person. I fully support Kamala Harris," said East Bay Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell.

In a statement, North Bay Congressman Jared Huffman said, "I want to thank President Biden for putting Democrats in a position to reenergize this race and save democracy by winning this election. I'm ready to go out and do everything I possibly can to make Vice President Kamala Harris the next president of the United States."

"The issue with Joe Biden was his age. That's not going to be an issue for Kamala Harris. She's a strong advocate for women across party lines. She will solidify the African American vote for Democrats up and down the ticket," said former Peninsula Rep. Jackie Speier.

"I would advise him to campaign for Harris, the same way he would for himself," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Brown has known Harris long before she served as San Francisco district attorney beginning in 2004.

"With all the jobs she's had, district attorney, Attorney General or cross-examining Supreme Court nominees, she's always been outstanding," Brown said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.