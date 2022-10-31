Paul Pelosi attack: SF district attorney expected to announce charges against alleged suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is expected to officially file charges against David DePape. He's the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi in their Pacific Heights home.

The 42-year-old suspect remains in jail Monday morning.

DePape could also eventually face federal charges -- because it's believed he specifically targeted speaker Pelosi.

Social media posts -- believed to be from DePape's accounts -- are described as strongly anti-government.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins spoke to ABC News this past weekend following Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor.

"It was a forced entry into the rear door of the home and that he ultimately did make his way upstairs which is where he ultimately confronted Mr. Pelosi," Jenkins said.

Authorities say when DePape broke into the Pelosi's Pacific Heights home in San Francisco, he demanded to know, "Where's Nancy?"

Authorities say after not finding Speaker Pelosi, his intended target, the suspect allegedly turned his focus to her 82-year-old husband.

"He was able to step away from the suspect for a period of time in order to place that call," DA Jenkins said.

Pelosi using a phone to call 911, kept the line open without his alleged attacker realizing so the operator could overhear them speaking.

DA Jenkins says the call was quick but effective.

"I truly believe, based on what I know, that it was lifesaving, that he was able to to access his phone and make that call and that he did it so bravely."

She says police responding within two minutes of dispatch walking in just as the attack unfolded.

"The front door was open, both men were holding on to one end of the hammer," Jenkins said. "There was an order to drop the weapon, drop the hammer."

Authorities then said the suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and attacked him with it, striking Pelosi fracturing his skull before the suspect was taken into custody.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out on Saturday since the violent attack on her husband and breaking-in into their home.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Associated Press is reporting the suspect, David DePape, carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the Pelosi case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday.

And while Jenkins couldn't confirm what DePape was found with, she did clarify, the only two people who were home at the time of the attack were Paul Pelosi and the suspect, adding that the two men didn't know each other.

"At the time that the suspect, Mr. DePape, entered the home, he was in fact, looking for Ms. Pelosi," Jenkins said. "The other thing is, we want to make it clear that there were only two people inside the home when police arrived. Mr. Pelosi and the suspect."

Meanwhile, Republican leaders such as John Dennis, Chair of the San Francisco Republican Party, say it's not fair to make any connections between current GOP rhetoric and the assault on Paul Pelosi.

"I just think it's a bad idea to bring politics into it, we don't know what the motive of this person was," Dennis said.

Dennis, who is up against Speaker Pelosi for Congress, says certain hashtags are simply a campaign strategy and not a message to incite violence.

"I've used the hashtag #FirePelosi, I'm running against her, I want to fire her, I want San Franciscans to fire her," he said. "But that's a common phrase and it's not tied into any agitation or violence."

Jenkins is expecting to file charges against DePape on Monday afternoon including attempted murder, residential burglary and several other charges.

DePape is expected to be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

The attack on Democratic leader's 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, less than two weeks before before the Nov. 8 election that will determine control of Congress as well as key statewide and local offices, was an unsettling reminder of the nation's toxic political climate. With threats to public officials at an all-time high, members of Congress were being urged to reach out for additional security resources, including increased police patrols of their neighborhoods.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a weekend memo to lawmakers that the attack "is a somber reminder of the threats elected officials and families face in 2022."

San Francisco police said the assault of Paul Pelosi was intentional.

DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Prosecutors plan to file charges on Monday and expect his arraignment on Tuesday.

Eerie echoes of the Jan. 6 riot were apparent in the incident at the Pelosi home.

Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding "Where's Nancy?" Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties. The presence of ties on the suspect in Paul Pelosi's assault was first reported by CNN.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when her husband was attacked at home. She soon returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized. He had surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands, her office said.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she said in a letter late Saturday to colleagues. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and "continues to improve," she told colleagues.

With Election Day nearing and Trump relentlessly promoting claims he did not lose to Biden in 2020, federal agencies warned on Friday that domestic extremists fueled by election falsehoods "pose a heightened threat" to the midterms. The Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies said the greatest danger was "posed by lone offenders who leverage election-related issues to justify violence."

Biden and other officials, Democrats and Republicans, condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi and said violence has no home in American politics.

"Enough is enough is enough," Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Trump, in an interview taped Friday with Americano Media, a conservative Spanish-language network, called the attack on Paul Pelosi a "terrible thing," but the former president also tried to link it to crime in U.S. cities.

For years, Republicans have tried to make Pelosi a campaign boogeyman, using the 82-year-old's image as a recurring caricature in countless ads against Democrats, including many now airing in races nationwide during a hostile election season.

The head of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, said Sunday it was "unfair" to blame the GOP for creating a political climate that could have laid the ground for such an attack.

"You can't say people saying, 'Let's fire Pelosi' or 'Let's take back the House" is saying go do violence," she told "Fox News Sunday."

The House GOP's campaign chief, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer was asked during a Sunday interview about a tweet promoting his own video, which shows him shooting a gun at an indoor target,, that includes the wording counting down the "days to make history. Let's #FirePelosi."

Emmer said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he was just "exercising our Second Amendment rights, having fun."

Both McDaniel and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California said Paul Pelosi's assailant was "deranged."

McCarthy said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that violence or the threat of violence "has no place in our society."

Five years ago, a left-wing activist opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded. In 2011, then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who leads the Senate committee overseeing security at the Capitol, said lawmakers are considering new measures, including taking their private information off the internet.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., noted, however that Nancy Pelosi "has been villainized for years, and big surprise, it's gone viral, and it went violent."

"I think it is really important that people realize that it is not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we have seen violence perpetrated throughout our political system," Klobuchar told NBC's "Meet the Press."

