Local, nation's top political leaders respond to violent attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Politicians across the nation are weighing-in in wake of the violent attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday morning at the couple's San Francisco home.

"I want to take a moment just to say a prayer for a friend of mine, Mr. Paul Pelosi, who was attacked," said former President Barack Obama, while campaigning in Georgia for gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams.

President Joe Biden was also on the campaign trail Friday, addressing the incident from Pennsylvania.

"When I spoke to the Speaker, she said he's doing okay. He went to the hospital. He was operated on, and he seems to be doing well. He's in good spirits," Biden said.

Investigators said the suspected attacker's motive is still being determined, but the President and some legislators believe it could be another act of political violence.

"There's reports it's the same chant used by this guy they have in custody that was used on Jan. 6 and the attack on the U.S. Capital," Biden said. "The chant was, 'Where's Nancy, where's Nancy, where's Nancy?' This is despicable."

"It's exactly what the insurrectionists were saying on Jan. 6," said Rep. Anna Eshoo. "'Nancy, where are you? Where are you Nancy?' and this man broke into the home and that's what he was saying. To me, there isn't any difference. I can't believe this is my country."

State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco said he knows all too well these types of threats.

"I've received thousands of death threats over the past several years, including some very, very scary ones. Threats to decapitate me. Threats to decapitate me and send the head to my mother," he said.

"I'm very anxious about what's going on in this country. What more evidence do you need than this morning's headlines with Speaker Pelosi's husband?" said Governor Newsom, noting he's known Paul Pelosi his entire life. "Literally he's known me since my first breaths. What's happening in terms of the political polarization, the othering, the cruelty, the humiliating -- that's going on in our body politics."

Top Republicans also reached out to the Pelosi's Friday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote on Twitter that he was "horrified by the attack" and that he's "grateful to hear Mr. Pelosi's on track to make a full recovery."

