Warriors return to White House to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Joe Biden is welcoming the Warriors back to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.

Their last visit to the White House was in 2016.

They haven't been back since, after then-President Trump withdrew the invitation after Steph Curry said he wouldn't go.

The Warriors beat the Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, sealing their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight years.

