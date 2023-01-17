  • Watch Now

Warriors return to White House to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

The ceremony is set to begin at 11:45 Pacific Time. You can watch on this page.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 6:53PM
WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Joe Biden is welcoming the Warriors back to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.

Their last visit to the White House was in 2016.

They haven't been back since, after then-President Trump withdrew the invitation after Steph Curry said he wouldn't go.

People cheer the Golden State Warriors during their NBA championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022.
The Warriors beat the Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, sealing their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight years.

