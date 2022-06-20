Golden State Warriors 2022 Parade

2022 Warriors parade: Highlights from Dub Nation Celebration in SF

Golden State Warriors 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth NBA title in eight years with a championship parade up Market Street in San Francisco.

Here's a look at all the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration!

VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green is a 'champion' everyday
ABC7 News walks the parade route with Warriors' Draymond Green as he talks about Dubs' 7th NBA title and what it took to get here.



VIDEO: Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about making history
Golden State Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about making history by becoming 1st player of Mexican descent to win NBA title.



PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF


VIDEO: Watch fireworks over Chase Center after Warriors win NBA Finals
Fireworks lit up the sky over San Francisco's Chase Center after the Warriors won the NBA Finals.



Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.

