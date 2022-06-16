nba finals

Some Celtics fans admit they're now concerned about Curry, Thompson, Green ahead of Game 6

By
Some Celtics fans admit they're now concerned about Game 6

BOSTON (KGO) -- The clock is ticking as we are now less than 24 hours away from Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Boston.

If the Warriors win, they are NBA Champions. If they lose, the series comes back to San Francisco for a final Game 7.

"Your full name and spell it for me," we said to a Warriors fan in Boston. A fan who was immediately interrupted with, "Celts in 7 baby, Celts in 7 Baby!"

Well here we go again. Celtics fans back to interrupting interviews with Warriors fans who were out at Fenway Park watching the A's take on the Red Sox Wednesday night.

"You can't cook!" yelled one fan attempting to interrupt ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone during a stand up. Got to love the NBA Finals in Boston.

"If you've never been to Boston than you don't understand, we're really blunt up here," said Celtics fan Marcela Lee.

So blunt that they have Dub Nation fired up with their new saying, "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook," referring to food extraordinaire and Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha.

NBA Finals drama? A Boston bar wrote "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on a welcome sign, as Steph Curry replied wearing a shirt saying his wife "can" cook.



Then this saying, "Ayesha Curry Still Can't Cook."

Then, "Steph saying his wife can cook is like your mother telling you you're handsome."

"They try to mess with people's heads I guess whatever," said Warriors fan Anthony Gotti.

They're not messing with Gotti and his friend Ryan Handley. The Dubs fans just flew in from the Bay and will soon be purchasing their Game 6 tickets.

"The tickets over here have dropped down from 1,000 to the 500 area we're thinking maybe a grand each to get somewhere down low decent for Game 6," said Handley.

With a season ticket commitment, two Golden State fans consider themselves "married to the Warriors". They created a podcast to talk all things Dubs.



Sadly not all the ticket prices have dropped.

"I looked it up, it's really expensive, I was teasing my friend, I said we can get tickets on third row for $17,000 a seat," said A's and Warriors fan Tami Cagle.

Search this City of Boston long enough though and you will in fact meet some Celtics fans who sound a little more realistic.

Fans who are starting to question their own Boston team.

"I'm not sure they have the power to stop Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, I'm just not sure if they're able to do it," said Celtics fan Jack Hackett.

