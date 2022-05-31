NBA Finals: Schedule, how to watch Warriors. vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- They're back, baby! The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors are set to face the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Warriors have been waiting for an opponent after needing only five games to beat Dallas for the West title. The Celtics got there the hard way, winning Game 7 in Miami to capture the East. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, each winning on the other's home floor.

From the NBA Finals schedule to how to watch, here's everything you need to know.

NBA Finals schedule


  • Game 1 - Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT

  • Game 2 - Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. PT

  • Game 3 - Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m. PT

  • Game 4 - Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. PT

  • Game 5 - Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m. PT (if necessary)

  • Game 6 - Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m. PT (if necessary)

  • Game 7 - June 19 at 5 p.m. PT (if necessary)

How to watch


Watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on ABC7.

Before each game, we'll have the ABC7 "Dubs on 7" pregame show, followed by ABC's "NBA Countdown."

After each game, stay tuned for in-depth analysis in our "After the Game" postgame show.

They both played for...


Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased.

Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr played for Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA's career victory leader.

And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head.

Udoka vs. Kerr


Udoka has a chance to become the 10th coach to win a title in his first season. Eddie Gottlieb (1947 Philadelphia Warriors), Buddy Jeanette (1948 Baltimore Bullets), John Kundla (1949 Minneapolis Lakers), George Senesky (1956 Philadelphia Warriors), Paul Westhead (1980 Los Angeles Lakers), Pat Riley (1982 Los Angeles Lakers), Tyronn Lue (2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) and Nick Nurse (2019 Toronto Raptors) are eight of the coaches who have pulled off the feat.

The other name on that list is Kerr - who did it with Golden State in 2015, the start of this run of greatness from the Warriors. That was the beginning of six finals appearances in eight years, the two exceptions being when injuries and a roster reset kept them from the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Udoka played for Popovich and later was a San Antonio assistant. Kerr played for the Spurs, then assisted Popovich with USA Basketball through last summer's Tokyo Olympics - when the Americans won a fourth consecutive gold medal.

How many championships?


For the Celtics, it's a chance at an 18th NBA championship - which would break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

For the Warriors, it's a chance at a seventh crown - which would break a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third-most in league history.

It's also a rematch of the 1964 finals, when Bill Russell and the Celtics topped the Warriors in five games.

Stay with ABC7, your home for the NBA Finals, for the latest on the Golden State Warriors' quest to become NBA champions yet again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
