NBA Finals: 9-year-old fan whose Warriors bicycle was stolen gifted Game 2 tickets from team

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors fans dancing on Celtics jerseys in San Francisco after Golden State crushed Boston in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, evening the series at one each.

"The series just started again," said one Dubs fan.

"I didn't feel great the last game but I'm feeling real great tonight!" said Warriors fan Marlene Lucky.

Fans ecstatic about the win. While some say it was the lucky shoes, the hair, and the Stephen Curry figures, others believe young Benny Romero of San Francisco was the key to success for the Dubs.

The 9-year-old, who has been called lucky by some, sadly had his Warriors bicycle stolen recently, so the organization invited him and his entire family to the game.

"We just got a call from the Warriors coach this morning, the assistant coach, and we we're excited about that," said Benny's mom Brenda Rodriguez.

"We all jumped up, got dressed, and got out here as fast as we could," said Benny's dad Ricardo Romero.

"I was very happy. I first learned what a box is and I got even more happy," said Benny.

Benny received that call from Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown. The team gave Benny and his family box seats to Game 2 with a Curry signed jersey, that's almost as good as those who dressed in "pool" attire to attend the Poole party with Jordan Poole and splash brothers Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

"Right now I want to be in the championship jacuzzi. We're in the deep end right now we have to work our way into the championship jacuzzi," said Warriors fan James Liu who was dressed with snorkeling gear on his head.

Sure does feel good knowing the Warriors are going to Boston with the series tied at one. Longtime ABC7 News anchor Carolyn Tyler likes it, she's looking for another one of these rings.

"Aaaaaah relief!" said Tyler.

"I never really had any worries," said one fan.

"I never worry," said Warriors fan Phil Giacalne from Pinole.

"More confident after that third quarter but it's still a toss up," said another person leaving the game.




