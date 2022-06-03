Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry 'We Believe' shoes are one of hottest items at Warriors team store

EMBED <>More Videos

Warriors fans flock to team store for Stephen Curry shoes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the hottest items right now are some special Stephen Curry shoes.

WARRIORS vs. CELTICS: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch, related stories and videos

The Golden State Warriors team store at Chase Center received a shipment of the hard to find "We Believe" edition made by Under Armour.

The shoes feature the familiar colors and logo from the "We Believe" era in Oakland and are is highly sought after.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry favored to win 1st NBA Finals MVP

"They showed a picture of them years ago and they just never released them for sale yet," said fan Sharon White. "So, and then I saw them on the Under Armour site a few weeks ago but all the sizes were sold out except for really small or really large sizes, so I'm really hoping to score a pair today."

"We Believe" was the motto that stuck with the beloved 2007 Warriors team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconba finalsnbagolden state warriorsshoesretailbasketballshoppingchase centerstephen curry
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
NBA Finals 2022: The audacious changes that led to Brad Stevens' ne...
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
NBA Finals 2022: Complete news, schedules, stats for Golden State W...
'It's one game': Golden State Warriors say they'll learn from stunn...
TOP STORIES
Caltrans employee hit and killed by car in Vacaville: officials
Alameda Co. reinstates indoor COVID mask mandate
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
1st ever Juneteenth flag raised in San Mateo Co.
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
Show More
At least 20 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus in SoCal
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
More TOP STORIES News