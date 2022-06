Stephen Curry 'We Believe' shoes are one of hottest items at Warriors team store

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the hottest items right now are some special Stephen Curry shoes.The Golden State Warriors team store at Chase Center received a shipment of the hard to find "We Believe" edition made by Under Armour.The shoes feature the familiar colors and logo from the "We Believe" era in Oakland and are is highly sought after."They showed a picture of them years ago and they just never released them for sale yet," said fan Sharon White. "So, and then I saw them on the Under Armour site a few weeks ago but all the sizes were sold out except for really small or really large sizes, so I'm really hoping to score a pair today.""We Believe" was the motto that stuck with the beloved 2007 Warriors team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history.