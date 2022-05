Steve Kerr applauds Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest in wake of TX mass shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Powerful video shows Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr passionately, furiously calling on senators to act after deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

DALLAS (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken out against gun violence, most recently after the Texas school shooting. He talked again Sunday about taking action, and also spoke about the San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest."What's unique about being in professional sports, we really have a platform. I don't think everyone has to use that platform. If you feel comfortable doing so, then it's important to do so. I applaud Gabe for sticking his neck out there and I'm sure he's going to take a lot of flack for it, but again my view is peaceful protest is the American way," Kerr said.Kapler has been avoiding the field during the national anthem as a protest following the Texas shooting.He said he may suspend that decision before Monday's game in recognition of Memorial Day.