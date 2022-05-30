gun violence

Steve Kerr applauds Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest in wake of TX mass shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Steve Kerr reacts to Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest

DALLAS (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken out against gun violence, most recently after the Texas school shooting. He talked again Sunday about taking action, and also spoke about the San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest.

"What's unique about being in professional sports, we really have a platform. I don't think everyone has to use that platform. If you feel comfortable doing so, then it's important to do so. I applaud Gabe for sticking his neck out there and I'm sure he's going to take a lot of flack for it, but again my view is peaceful protest is the American way," Kerr said.

RELATED: CA congressman calls Warriors coach Steve Kerr an 'ally' in fight for gun control

Kapler has been avoiding the field during the national anthem as a protest following the Texas shooting.

He said he may suspend that decision before Monday's game in recognition of Memorial Day.

WATCH: Uvalde Shooting: Warriors' Steve Kerr says we can't get numb to this, calls on senators to act
EMBED More News Videos

Powerful video shows Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr passionately, furiously calling on senators to act after deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexassan francisco giantsprotestgun safetygun violencegolden state warriorsgun lawslawsu.s. & worldsportsuvalde school shootinggunssteve kerr
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
TOP STORIES
Community members stage takeover of shuttered Oakland school
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Reporter David Louie celebrates 50 years at ABC7
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
SFPD officers rescue baby ducks from storm drain
Solar panels coming to its California IKEA stores
Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas
New Marin Co. festival aims to educate about wildfire prevention
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
More TOP STORIES News