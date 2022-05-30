Steve Kerr applauds Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest in wake of TX mass shooting

"What's unique about being in professional sports, we really have a platform. I don't think everyone has to use that platform. If you feel comfortable doing so, then it's important to do so. I applaud Gabe for sticking his neck out there and I'm sure he's going to take a lot of flack for it, but again my view is peaceful protest is the American way," Kerr said.
RELATED: CA congressman calls Warriors coach Steve Kerr an 'ally' in fight for gun control
Kapler has been avoiding the field during the national anthem as a protest following the Texas shooting.
He said he may suspend that decision before Monday's game in recognition of Memorial Day.
WATCH: Uvalde Shooting: Warriors' Steve Kerr says we can't get numb to this, calls on senators to act