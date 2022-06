SAN FRANCISCO -- "Fake Klay Thompson" has been banned for life from the Chase Center after he made it on to the court prior to Monday night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals This video you're looking at is from 2017.Fake Klay's real name is Dawson Gurley, a YouTuber, and he some how got past security although he was wearing a full-on jersey- something athletes generally don't wear when entering arenas.He also was banned from Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, that's the home of the Warriors' G-League team.