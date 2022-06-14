Golden State Warriors

Bay Area athletes unite to cheer for Warriors during another NBA Finals run

Bay Area athletes unite to cheer on Warriors during another Finals run

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our Bay Area sports teams have come out in force to support the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Finals run against the Boston Celtics.

The athletes say the bond between the teams and players is the key reason the Bay Area has united during the championship chase.

As the Warriors look to close out the NBA Finals against the Celtics in Game 6 Thursday, they're not just trying to win it for themselves.

They're doing it for the Bay, the region of champions.

Bay Area legendary rapper E-40 put it perfectly Monday night on ABC7's "After the Game."

"We're one game away baby, one," E-40 said. "I always say, one of the things I always say is it's the Bay against the world and I mean that, I sincerely mean that. And that's all sports of the Bay, no matter what teams we have, we against the world."

We caught up with Bay Area natives Mistah F.A.B. and former NBA players Eddie House and Leon Powe ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.



So, when it's you versus the world, you have to have a strong group behind you.

Warriors fans come from across the Bay Area to cheer for the Dubs, including the stars of the other professional sports teams in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

"It's just a special sports town with a lot of rich history," San Francisco Giants Pitcher Alex Wood said. "Hopefully the Warriors will be bringing another championship back here."

One of the best parts of the different team's playoff run each year is the support the other Bay Area squads give to the team chasing a title.

Not only have teams showed their pride on social media and at their own games, but many have visited Chase Center to cheer on the Warriors.





SJ Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson has been a Warriors fan his entire life after growing up in Northern California.

He says watching history unfold on the basketball court is not only satisfying as a fan, but inspiring as an athlete.

"Whatever the sport, professional athletes can relate with professional athletes," Thompson said. "So, to see guys like Steph Curry, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson overcome the obstacles that they've overcome in their career in order to get where they're at, it's inspiring for us to try and do the same in Major League Soccer."

Warriors Dance Cam mom Robin Schreiber is back at the Chase Center cheering on her favorite team and we caught up with the super fan ahead of Game 5.



In the Bay, many fans are split between teams, but we have one basketball team we all love.

And the entire area is cheering for them to bring the title back home.

"Bring home a title, man," Wood said. "I've always wanted to see a parade in person. So, I hope they come through and bring a championship back home."

"We'll be rooting for you guys and I'm excited to see them close it out in Game 6," Thompson said.

Do it for the Bay!



