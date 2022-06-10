Golden State Warriors

Bay Area's Mistah F.A.B., former Boston Celtics stars Eddie House and Leon Powe talk NBA Finals

By
Bay Area's Mistah F.A.B., former Celtics stars talk NBA Finals

BOSTON (KGO) -- Thursday night in Boston ABC 7 News Reporter J.R. Stone met up with several Bay Area natives as we approach Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Those being rapper Mistah F.A.B and former NBA Celtics basketball players Eddie House and Leon Powe, both from the Bay Area.

House and Powe played for the Celtics and are rooting for Boston in the NBA Finals, Mistah F.A.B. is a Warriors fan and pulling for the Dubs. The three are lifelong friends who had a good debate when we spoke with them.

"I think this is the new rivalry, for several years and decades, we watched Boston and the Lakers go up against it man!" said Mistah F.A.B.

Former NBA basketball player Eddie House responded, "I've never been a Warriors fan to be honest with you!"

"Fan of the Warriors! Always have been, always will be. Wherever they play, if they played on Mars I'll find a way to get there," said Mistah F.A.B.

"I like the warriors, the Bay Area. That is my city, the Oakland, that is my city, but when you come out here to the jungle, that is what me and KG call it, you have a problem," said former Celtics and Cal player Leon Powe.

"It was very distasteful to hear those chants with all those children in the building. I was like 'wow' I couldn't believe it. We were at a professional arena and this is what is being chanted out?" stated Mistah F.A.B. referring to the vulgar chants directed at Warriors player Draymond Green in Game 3. F.A.B. continued, "We're definitely never going to forget that!"

"Draymond said 'ish' last night with his own kid sitting next to him!," said House.

"20,000 People yelling it out?" asked Mistah F.A.B.

"It doesn't matter you're a pro, you're supposed to tune it out," said House.

Although the Dubs lost in a tough game Wednesday, Warriors fans showed up to Boston in support, including employees who were flowed out to the game.



"Every interview I had last night with fans, I tried talking with the Warriors fans after the game, every one was sabotaged by the Boston fans!" said ABC 7 News Reporter J.R. Stone.

"They was gangster on you," said House.

"In the Bay they weren't too happy with the refs last night," Stone said to Powe who responded with a smile saying, "They weren't too happy with the refs? They did a fabulous job! I thought they did a fantastic job!"

"Steph's a tough player and depending on the degree of the ankle or wherever the injury may be, I know he is going to play through it. Now is not the time to complain, he has been beat up all season, I think Steph is one of the most unofficiated players in the league. They allow defenders to do a lot of things to him man and we've watched that," said Mistah F.A.B.

"At the end of the day, guess what? He loves the Warriors, we all Celtics but it's all love, it's all love, it's all love!" said House with his arms around F.A.B. and Powe.


