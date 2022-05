NBA Finals 2022: Warriors, fans eager for Game 1 against Celtics at Chase Center

EMBED >More News Videos Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update Monday ahead of the NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Game 1 of the NBA Finals are just three days away. Preparations were underway in a multiple ways. Players and coaches went out for practice to fine tune their shooting, and outside Chase Center dozens of fans stocked up on merchandise before the series begins."We do not own any Warriors swag and here we are in the finals," said Andre and Lynee Srinivasan, two Warriors fans. "We think it is entirely possible we could win. Especially with the way we have been playing."The Warriors will have more home games in the NBA finals than away. They have not lost at home yet during this post season. This is the first playoff run in the Warriors' new arena, and CEO Joe Lacob says it is about creating memories for the community."I have been to many arenas and there is no better arena in the world than Chase Center," he said. "It just needs the experiences like this one to give that history."The team is only four wins away from making history. If the warriors win, it will be there fourth championship in eight years. Fans even say this one is more special with the return of Klay Thompson following two grueling injuries."As soon as Klay got healthy I knew we could make it this far," said Julio Morales, another fan who will be attending Game 1 - a ticket that cost him several hundred dollars."It is worth. "First time at Chase Center, got to go," he said. "Boston is a great team, but I think we have the edge. We have a deep bench and key role players and I think we can do it."