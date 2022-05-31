nba finals

NBA Finals 2022: Warriors, fans eager for Game 1 against Celtics at Chase Center

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Warriors, fans eager for Game 1 of NBA Finals at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Game 1 of the NBA Finals are just three days away. Preparations were underway in a multiple ways. Players and coaches went out for practice to fine tune their shooting, and outside Chase Center dozens of fans stocked up on merchandise before the series begins.

"We do not own any Warriors swag and here we are in the finals," said Andre and Lynee Srinivasan, two Warriors fans. "We think it is entirely possible we could win. Especially with the way we have been playing."

The Warriors will have more home games in the NBA finals than away. They have not lost at home yet during this post season. This is the first playoff run in the Warriors' new arena, and CEO Joe Lacob says it is about creating memories for the community.

RELATED: X factors and series keys to the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics showdown

"I have been to many arenas and there is no better arena in the world than Chase Center," he said. "It just needs the experiences like this one to give that history."

The team is only four wins away from making history. If the warriors win, it will be there fourth championship in eight years. Fans even say this one is more special with the return of Klay Thompson following two grueling injuries.

"As soon as Klay got healthy I knew we could make it this far," said Julio Morales, another fan who will be attending Game 1 - a ticket that cost him several hundred dollars.

"It is worth. "First time at Chase Center, got to go," he said. "Boston is a great team, but I think we have the edge. We have a deep bench and key role players and I think we can do it."

WATCH: Warriors coach Steve Kerr says this year's NBA Finals run has 'different vibe' in air
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an update Monday ahead of the NBA Finals versus the Boston Celtics.



 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan francisconba finalsgolden state warriorsbasketballsportschase centerwarrior games
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NBA FINALS
Kerr: This year's NBA Finals has 'different vibe' for Warriors
Kendrick Lamar's new album could be good news for the Golden State ...
'The Last Dance' premieres on ESPN+ Monday
Warriors' Steve Kerr talks Team USA, Thompson injury and more
TOP STORIES
Bay Area in midst of another COVID surge
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Man killed in hang-gliding accident at Milpitas park
Police investigating shooting near Fruitvale station in Oakland
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stands during national ant...
South Bay judges get personal for AAPI Heritage Month
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's husband in car crash in Napa prior to DUI: CHP
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
Kerr: This year's NBA Finals has 'different vibe' for Warriors
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Furniture store owner puts out fire started by arsonist
More TOP STORIES News