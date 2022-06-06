Twitter erupts over CeeLo Green singing national anthem at NBA Finals despite 2014 tweets about rape

Green was essentially "canceled" in 2014 for his insensitive and inappropriate tweets about rape.
In 2012, the singer was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, however, prosecutors concluded there wasn't enough evidence to take that sexual assault accusation to court, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Green also came under fire after he sent a tweet deemed "homophobic" to the music editor who negatively critiqued his performance with Rihanna in Minneapolis in 2011.
Fast forward to Sunday night when Twitter took notice of the questionable choice to have Green perform the national anthem.
Warriors got a Ceelo *Green* singing the national anthem, they didn’t think this through— Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) June 6, 2022
Many users pointed out Green's problematic tweets and sexual assault allegations mentioned above.
Wait wait wait a second, doesn’t Cee Lo Green have some serious sketchy rape/assault allegations?! Why is he singing the national anthem at the #NBAFinals— Megan Revello (@Megan_Revello) June 6, 2022
However, there were some users who were happy to see the singer's return, applauded his rendition of the national anthem.
Nice to see we brought Ceelo out of cancelation for the NBA finals. Bout damn time!— Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) June 5, 2022
Man y’all leave #ceelo alone. Innanet is BRUTAL LOL #NBAFinals— Kocoa Kitty (@deuxkitty20) June 6, 2022
