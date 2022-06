Twitter erupts over CeeLo Green singing national anthem at NBA Finals despite 2014 tweets about rape

Warriors got a Ceelo *Green* singing the national anthem, they didn’t think this through — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) June 6, 2022

Wait wait wait a second, doesn’t Cee Lo Green have some serious sketchy rape/assault allegations?! Why is he singing the national anthem at the #NBAFinals — Megan Revello (@Megan_Revello) June 6, 2022

Nice to see we brought Ceelo out of cancelation for the NBA finals. Bout damn time! — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) June 5, 2022

Man y’all leave #ceelo alone. Innanet is BRUTAL LOL #NBAFinals — Kocoa Kitty (@deuxkitty20) June 6, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you were one of the millions of viewers that tuned into the NBA Finals Sunday evening you may have been shocked to see CeeLo Green sing the national anthem before Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.Green was essentially "canceled" in 2014 for his insensitive and inappropriate tweets about rape. In 2012, the singer was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman , however, prosecutors concluded there wasn't enough evidence to take that sexual assault accusation to court, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.Green also came under fire after he sent a tweet deemed "homophobic" to the music editor who negatively critiqued his performance with Rihanna in Minneapolis in 2011.Fast forward to Sunday night when Twitter took notice of the questionable choice to have Green perform the national anthem.Many users pointed out Green's problematic tweets and sexual assault allegations mentioned above.However, there were some users who were happy to see the singer's return, applauded his rendition of the national anthem.