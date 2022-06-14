nba finals

NBA Finals: Warriors fans call Celtics' vulgar Draymond Green cheers 'dirty' and 'disrespectful'

"I get it, it's a game, but these guys are human beings. They got feelings."
By
Warriors fans call Celtics' Draymond Green cheers 'disrespectful'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors fans we spoke with believe Game 5 of the NBA Finals could be the loudest game ever at Chase Center. Those fans are fired up after watching games three and four in Boston.

Dub Nation reacted to the vulgar chants that came from Boston Celtics fans directed towards Draymond Green, saying those were uncalled for.

"Low class, I mean you know, that's not necessary, hopefully it will fuel us more. Hopeful the crowd here will be a little more well behaved," said Warriors fan Bill Bucho.

"I think they're pretty nasty and Boston does have a history of doing things like that and being a bit dirty," said Dubs fan Terrence Covington.

"Very inappropriate, disrespectful. I hope we stay humble and not disrespectful," said Warriors fan Angelica Arizmendo of Fresno.

Celtics fans won't stop talking about Draymond Green even with Stephen Curry battling a possible ankle injury ahead of Game 4 of NBA Finals.



"The ultimate disrespect and I get it, it's a game, but these guys are human beings. They got feelings. To see what Boston did and then for them to lose the fashion that they lost, it felt really really good," said Dubs fan Marlon Lock of Wisconsin.
"Everybody outside of Boston doesn't like Boston so, let's be honest. Oh, it's going to be loud, we're going to be loud, we're going to be screaming," said Warriors fans Curtis Platt and Brent Stevens of Canada.

"I hope we're a little more respectful, I like the competitiveness though," said Dubs fan Dylan Scott.

A group of dancers called the Harvard Classics tell us their cheer is "Love you Draymond."


