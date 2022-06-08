Society

NBA Finals: Anticipation builds among Warriors, Celtics fans in Boston for Game 3

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Anticipation builds among fans in Boston for NBA Finals Game 3

BOSTON (KGO) -- "It's nice you're from Frisco but you're rooting for the team I don't like!"

Boston Celtics fan Bobby Driscoll with a clear warning for the Golden State Warriors who were in business mode when we saw them Tuesday.

Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 3 on ABC7 Wednesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. PT

"But now you're in our place. Wicked exciting as we would say here," said Driscoll.

But if you think all Boston fans are wearing green and going for the Celtics, think again. A crowd of a few dozen people waited in anticipation of seeing the Warriors arrive at their Boston hotel, but the only one who admitted he's a die-hard Dubs fan, 8-year-old James Bernardi.

"My favorite team is the Warriors and I live in Boston," said Bernardi whose favorite player is Stephen Curry because, "it's just all the three's that he hits."

While Warriors/Celtics NBA Finals Game 3 is the talk of Beantown this week, so is Paul McCartney whose fans were lined up outside Fenway Park Tuesday to prepare for his concert.

VIDEO: 9-year-old fan whose Warriors bicycle was stolen gifted Game 2 tickets from team
EMBED More News Videos

A 9-year-old boy who had his lucky Warriors bicycle stolen recently was surprised with tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals from the team.



"It is Boston, it's the place to be, it's better than any city in America right now, trust me," said a Celtics fan who would only refer to himself as Tommy.

Speaking of the most Boston of Boston places, the 196-year-old Union Oyster Bar is serving up lobster rolls, oysters, and chowder and has served those like Tony Bennett, Bill Murray, and that well-known quarterback from San Mateo.

"How about this guy, Tom Brady? What you get today is what you get about 50 years ago," said owner Joseph Milano.

Now though, one of his servers is a San Jose native, vocal for his Dubs love.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry 'We Believe' shoes are one of hottest items at Warriors team store
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden State Warriors team store at Chase Center received a shipment of the hard to find "We Believe" edition made by Under Armour.



"I got my Steph Curry jersey downstairs. I was wearing it and all my coworkers were giving me stuff about it so," said Robert Zamora.

Everyone waiting for Game 3, but so far Celtics fans courteous and cautious.

"We can go back and forth all day long but I like California, I like San Francisco," said Tommy.

"Cautiously optimistic, that's what we got to do. If you gloat you lose, you got to ride it out. Championship team we're playing against," said Driscoll.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusetts
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
600+ SF tenants displaced by flood; some left without hotel room
California Primary 2022: SF Bay Area voter guide, what to know
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
SF cuts budget for COVID community test sites in vulnerable areas
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for action on guns
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 3 on ABC7 Wednesday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Motorcyclist dies in SF freeway crash, 2 arrested for DUI: CHP
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Voters weigh fate of embattled SF DA Chesa Boudin
DHS warns of domestic violent extremists who praise Uvalde shooting
DA races in 2 East Bay counties could have historic outcomes
More TOP STORIES News