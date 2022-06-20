PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11967830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fireworks lit up the sky over San Francisco's Chase Center after the Warriors won the NBA Finals.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The fans were out in full force for the Golden State Warriors championship parade up Market Street in San Francisco after the Dubs won their fourth NBA title in eight years.