Golden State Warriors

Inside the mind of Draymond Green | Warriors' star opens up in new Amazon Prime series

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green has built his championship career as a fierce defensive mind, beloved by Golden State Warriors' fans everywhere.

But the 4-time champion and 4-time All-Star has to be in a golden state of mind to become a champion. Fans now get an inside look at how that happens.

A new series called "The Sessions" released on Amazon Prime Video follows Green's journey with mental health, through the eyes of director Gotham Chopra, the son of world-famous meditation guru Deepak Chopra.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview with Gotham Chopra on our digital streaming show, ABC7@7.



