Inside the mind of Draymond Green | Warriors' star opens up in new Amazon Prime series

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green has built his championship career as a fierce defensive mind, beloved by Golden State Warriors' fans everywhere.But the 4-time champion and 4-time All-Star has to be in a golden state of mind to become a champion. Fans now get an inside look at how that happens.A new series called "The Sessions" released on Amazon Prime Video follows Green's journey with mental health, through the eyes of director Gotham Chopra, the son of world-famous meditation guru Deepak Chopra.Click the video player above to watch the full interview with Gotham Chopra on our digital streaming show, ABC7@7.