Warriors Parade 2022: Everything you need to know about championship celebration in San Francisco

NBA Finals 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions again after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 and Dub Nation is ready to celebrate!

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 championship parade.

The Warriors are describing the celebration as a "free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

When and where is the parade?



The parade will start at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Market and Main streets in downtown San Francisco.

Players and coaches will make their way down Market, ending at Eighth Street.

The parade route is just over 1 mile in length and it will end at approximately 2 p.m.

Can I take public transportation?


Yes, and public transportation is highly encouraged.

BART released information to passengers ahead of the celebration:

  • With no post-parade rally there isn't a need to crowd into Civic Center Station.

  • Embarcadero, Montgomery Street, Powell Street, and Civic Center stations can all be used to get to the parade route.

  • The parade ends near the Civic Center station. Riders who arrive at Civic Center should exit at the east end of the station toward 7th Street.

  • Red (Richmond-Millbrae) and Yellow (Antioch-SFO) Line trains coming from the East Bay going into downtown San Francisco will not stop at Montgomery Street Station before the parade. Those riders should instead get off at Embarcadero, Powell Street, or Civic Center stations.

  • Riders at Embarcadero Station are discouraged from using the entrance at Market and Main streets as it opens to a private parade staging area.

  • Be patient, it could get crowded on trains and in our stations. BART's busiest hours are expected to be 9 am until the parade start and from 1 pm to 3 pm leaving the parade.

  • When planning your trip to BART consider taking the bus, walking, or getting dropped off. Though BART has had plenty of available parking during the pandemic, some stations could fill on parade day.

  • BART PD will deploy additional officers as well as Community Service Officers at the SF stations to help promote a safe parade environment.



How can I watch from home?



You can watch our live Dub Nation Celebration coverage starting at 10 a.m. Monday on ABC7.

Digital coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. here or on our ABC7 streaming apps.

