16 carats of diamonds, secret trap door. Everything to know about Warriors' championship ring

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBC Championship rings during a special ceremony before their home opener Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors co-executive chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber presented last season's players with massive diamond-clad rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills.

According to team officials, the ring features 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds to represent the Warriors' 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It's the first championship ring made up primarily of yellow diamonds. The ring also includes seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds for the team's seven championships, while 43 baguettes represent Stephen Curry's 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

And that's not it. The ring also has a secret compartment on the top which unveils the trophies won by each player. It's only accessible through a lever designed within the architectural features of Chase Center.

Some additional features include seven Championship trophies on the side of the ring to represent the franchise's seven NBA Championships and the team's "Just Us" mantra.

