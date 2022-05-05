Asian Americans least likely to feel like they belong in US, study finds

VIDEO: 'You speak English so clearly': Asian Americans share how microaggressions influence self-identity
The Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S. (STAATUS) Index is an annual assessment of attitudes and stereotypes of Asian Americans. This year, the survey is created from a representative sample of 5,113 Americans across racial groups, demographics and geographies nationally.
It finds that Americans are more likely to question the loyalty of Asian Americans to the U.S. over their county of origin, even for those born here.
According to the report, those who believe Asian Americans are more loyal to their country of origin increased from 20% to 33% over the past year.
SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS
- 71% of Asian American respondents say they are discriminated against in the U.S. today.
- Asian Americans are among the least likely to feel like they belong and are accepted in the U.S., especially younger Asian Americans.
- Only 29% of Asian American respondents (vs. 61% of white respondents and 33% of Black respondents) completely agree that they feel that they belong and are accepted in the U.S., the lowest of all racial groups.
- 21% of respondents agree that Asian Americans are at least partly responsible for COVID-19. This is up from 15% in 2021.
- 32% of respondents agree Asian Americans are more loyal to their perceived country of origin than to the U.S., as compared to 20% in 2021.
Violence against Asian Americans have been on the rise. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino have found anti-Asian hate crimes increased 339% in 2021 compared to 2020.
Similarly, AAPI Data that one in six Asian American adults experienced a hate crime or hate incident in 2021, up from one in eight in 2020.
The study's respondents reflect that most in the U.S. are aware of the rise in attacks against Asian Americans and 72% believe anti-Asian American racism should be addressed.
Suggested solutions for policymakers and community leaders
- Education: The need for more education and information on Asian American history and experiences is clear. The survey identifies a low level of knowledge about Asian American history, cultural events, and prominent individuals - education is core to growing awareness and fostering understanding.
- Drive narrative change in media and entertainment to expand beyond stereotypical roles
- Conduct more research to understand problems and challenges