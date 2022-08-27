3 found dead in Oakland after alleged shootings, vehicle collision; police looking for answers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, just after 7 p.m.

According to OPD, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland after an alert on gunshot detection system ShotSpotter was activated.

Officers located a multiple vehicles collision upon arrival, and a cyclist who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

Two other individuals were located, suffering from gunshot wounds, and were also pronounced deceased.

All three victims' identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section are looking into the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

