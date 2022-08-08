1 dead, 3 injured in 2 separate shootings over weekend in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said.

Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway, according to police. One victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital and two others, one woman and one man, are in stable condition at the hospital, police said. All three were hit by gunfire, according to police.

Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police. They found a man with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and relieved them, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening.

Police will not share the victims' identities until their families can be reached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.

