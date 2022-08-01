Youth football team management says 'street beef' prompted shooting at Oakland Tech | LIVE

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An youth Oakland football team is reacting to a shooting Sunday that wounded three people and sent players and fans scrambling.

Team management for the Oakland Dynamites issued a statement saying, "Unfortunately this was some street beef that spilled onto the football field. Even though this isn't our first incident involving a gun, this is not a Dynamite problem... this is a Oakland problem!"

Kids and families took cover when the shots were fired just after 1 p.m. during the game between the Dynamites and a team from Fresno at Oakland Technical High School.

Coaches tried to get their players off the field as quickly as possible.

"My first instinct was to get the boys that were right next to me off the field. Once I heard the shooting stop, i picked my head up and another six shots rang out," said Coach Francine Loya.

Coach Loya believes there was a fight behind the bleachers, people went to see what was happening and a minute later gun shots rang out.

Witnesses claim a 5-year-old girl was hit, and police say a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s were also hit. They're currently in stable condition, according to OPD's police chief.

"I heard it was between two parents. I really don't know if they both was shooting at each other. Kids don't deserve to be seeing and witnessing things like this," said Quintrell Dotson.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting. Chief LeRonne Armstrong held a press conference on Monday asking if anyone has information about suspects in the case. "These children's lives were put at risk yesterday and somebody needs to be held accountable for this."

No arrests have been made and no information on suspects has been released. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

OPD says it will provide security at practices and games. "I hope our community understands that this is not normal and it should not happen."

This is the second incident involving gun violence and the Dynamites.

In February of last year, a parent and former coach was killed as he picked up his kids from practice at Concordia Park on 64th Street.

