6 hurt in early morning shooting in Oakland, police offering $30K reward

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Six men were shot just after 1a.m. Saturday in Oakland, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened at Ninth and Washington Street where officers discovered six male adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting is under investigation.



Oakland police and the CrimeStoppers are offering a $30,000 reward leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
