Police give 'all clear' after suspicious package found under Plank restaurant in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have given the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found in Oakland's Jack London Square Thursday.

The Alameda County bomb squad responded to the scene after the package was found in the parking garage underneath the Plank restaurant.

Businesses in the area and pedestrians were evacuated and train traffic on on the Embarcadero was halted.

Authorities have since determined the package was not explosive, and the area has been deemed safe and reopened.


The Alameda County bomb squad is investigating after a suspicious package was found in the parking garage underneath Plank in Jack London Square.



