Police give 'all clear' after suspicious package found under Plank restaurant in Oakland

The Alameda County bomb squad responded to the scene after the package was found in the parking garage underneath the Plank restaurant.
Businesses in the area and pedestrians were evacuated and train traffic on on the Embarcadero was halted.
Authorities have since determined the package was not explosive, and the area has been deemed safe and reopened.
Update: Thank you to ALCO Bomb Squad; the suspicious item is NOT an explosive device.— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 6, 2021
The area is safe and re-opening to the public. pic.twitter.com/gDOUEGqgEt
WATCH: SKY7 flies over investigation in Jack London Square