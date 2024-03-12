Taco Bell closes most Oakland dining rooms due to safety concerns: report

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Customers no longer have access to dining rooms at most Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland.

We spotted signs saying "dining room closed" at the restaurant at 35th Avenue and MacArthur Blvd on Monday.

According to reports, four of the five Taco Bells in Oakland are now drive-thru only due to rising crime.

The restaurants aren't accepting cash either.

Taco Bell sent this statement to ABC7 News:

"Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants. The franchise owner and operator has informed us that they are consistently evaluating and working to ensure a safe environment by implementing procedures, such as closing dining rooms, and hiring security guards, and they have taken extra measures to meet with local law enforcement."

The change comes just weeks after In-N-Out announced it would close its restaurant near Oakland International Airport due to customer and employee safety concerns.

