In-N-Out in Oakland to close over increase in crime, company says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In-N-Out Burger is closing its Oakland location in a few weeks due to crime, according to Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick.

The Oakland restaurant located at 8300 Oakport St. has been open for nearly two decades, Warnick wrote.

In a statement, he writes in part:

"We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime. Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies."

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates - we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment," he continued.

Warnick said employees will be transferred or can receive a severance package. Its last day in operation is Sunday, March 24.