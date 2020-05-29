George Floyd

Obama responds to George Floyd death, highlighting how racism is 'normal' in 2020 America

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on George Floyd, saying his death "shouldn't be normal in 2020 America."

Floyd died while pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. His death sparked protests across the country and led to the arrest of one officer and the firings of three others involved.



Obama wrote that many people want life to go back to "normal" during the coronavirus crisis but highlighted that systemic racism is also "normal" in America, referencing the death of Ahmaud Arbery and the confrontation between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in Central Park.

"We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' -- whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," Obama wrote.

Obama also noted that Keedron Bryan, a 12-year-old gospel singer, posted a powerful video of him singing a song about being young and black in America.

Obama added that while it falls on officials in Minnesota to ensure Floyd's death is properly investigated, it is on all Americans to create a "new normal" in which "the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorge floydu.s. & worldbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE UPDATE: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Marin County to announce changes to stay at home order
Here's what happened when we tried Michelin-star takeout in SF
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed gives update on SF reopening plan
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Show More
Sheriff says he won't enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
COVID-19 Diaries: Here's what life is like 2 months into shelter-in-place
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News