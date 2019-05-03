Off-duty officer rescues woman from burning car in Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- The moment an off-duty police officer pulled a driver from her burning car in Texas was captured on video.

Investigators said the woman hit a guard rail and crashed in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Sergeant Kenneth Hamilton broke the windshield and pulled the driver out before the flames consumed the car.

Andrew Jazbani, a student at St. Mary's University, which is close to where the incident took place, recorded the video.

Jazbani told Storyful he and another student tried to free the woman from the car before the officer stepped in:

"I bashed the windshield with a piece of concrete before the police officer asked us to step back while he kicked it in and pulled the woman out," he said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescueu.s. & worldcar fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News