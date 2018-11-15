BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --There was an officer-involved shooting in a Camp Fire evacuation zone Thursday morning, according to Butte County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened around 11:05 a.m., Sheriff's officials said.
Their Protocol Team is investigating the incident.
Further details were not immediately released.
Here's the full press release from Butte County Sheriff's Office:
