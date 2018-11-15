CAMP FIRE

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Camp Fire evacuation zone in Butte County

This undated photo provided by the CA National Guard shows the Camp Fire burning in Butte County, Calif. (California National Guard)

Julianne Herrera
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
There was an officer-involved shooting in a Camp Fire evacuation zone Thursday morning, according to Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 11:05 a.m., Sheriff's officials said.

Their Protocol Team is investigating the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.

Here's the full press release from Butte County Sheriff's Office:
This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

We have complete Camp Fire coverage here.
