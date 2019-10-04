Officials identify victim in fatal hit-and-run at open space preserve near Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have identified the victim who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week at a preserve near Cupertino.Lawrence Lupash, 77, of Sunnyvale, was killed in Tuesday's hit-and-run, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.The driver accused of running down two men on a popular trail near Cupertino on Tuesday has now been formally charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, as well as premeditated attempted murder and resisting an officer.Prosecutors believe Mireya Orta, 50, is responsible for the deadly rampage at the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve and County Park.According to court documents, Orta drove her Audi A5 sedan onto the Permanente Creek Trail where she hit a man with her car, intentionally reversed, and then drove back and forth over his body multiple times, as seen by a witness and a park ranger.Investigators say Orta fled the first scene and then drove erratically throughout the park. She allegedly tried to hit another man walking on the trail. He dove to the ground to avoid getting hit and then took cover behind an oak tree.Orta is due back in court Friday for her arraignment. She is currently being held without bail at the Main Jail in San Jose.