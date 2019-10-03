Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in Cupertino park was 'intentional, random'

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a hit-and-run that killed one person after a vehicle struck two pedestrians at a park in Cupertino on Monday were "intentional, random" acts.

Mireya Orta, 50, of Santa Clara, was booked into jail in San Jose Tuesday night on suspicion of murder after she allegedly ran down two people.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says Orta was arrested at the entrance to Rancho San Antonio County Park as she was trying to flee from deputies. As she exited, Orta rammed her vehicle into another responding deputy. She came to a halt and was eventually taken into custody.

One victim died in the hospital, another was treated on scene and released. A park ranger performed CPR on one of the victims until help arrived.

Authorities said Orta did not know the victims.

A neighbor who spoke with ABC7 News off-camera said Orta had lived there alone for the past year and multiple welfare checks had been conducted by police during that time.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the deceased victim, pending next of kin notification.

No information is available on the second victim, who survived the attack.

