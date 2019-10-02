1 killed, driver arrested on suspicion of murder after hit-and-run at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve near Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed and a driver arrested after a vehicle struck two pedestrians at Police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed and a driver arrested after a vehicle struck two pedestrians at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve near Cupertino.The driver, who fled from the scene of the collision, was later stopped by sheriff's deputies and detained. The driver's name has not been released.One victim died in hospital, another was treated on scene and released. A park ranger performed CPR on one of the victims until help arrived.This is now a murder investigation, however, police say they won't release any details about the suspect. They believe the two pedestrians were hit in different parts of the park.Officials say everyone involved are adults. Police say by the time they apprehended the suspect, her vehicle was already damaged with a broken windshield.The suspect was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and will be later transported and booked into the Main Jail in San Jose.Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve will be closed for the rest of the day.