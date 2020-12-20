Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall Saturday night, police say

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Milpitas police have given the "all-clear" and say teams have concluded searching the Great Mall after a reported shooting Saturday night.

At 9:36 p.m., officials said everyone who was sheltering in place has been escorted out safely and no one was injured.


The incident was first recorded at 5:23 p.m. the Saturday before Christmas and police alerted shoppers and workers to shelter in place.

On Twitter, a shopper posted videos inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told them to lock themselves inside.



Another person tweeted video of them running inside a store to take shelter in the back oom.


Santa Clara Co. Sheriff said crews were on the scene assisting Milpitas police.


Police say there were two unrelated medical emergencies during the evacuations which required medical transportation to a local hospital.

Threre is still no update on a suspect.

Detectives and field evidence technicians remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident. Officials say there are currently no on-going threats to the community at this time.

