One person killed in small plane crash near Palo Alto Airport

First photo from the scene. Media may use, credit Palo Alto Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/BCrm19aWYP — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018

A person was killed when a small plane crashed in Palo Alto Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.The plane crashed near the Palo Alto Airport around 11:10 a.m.According to air traffic audio, the pilot was unfamiliar with the landing approach and asked for guidance from air traffic controllers. The pilot then said he was coming in too fast and had to attempt a go-around. The plane crashed while the pilot was trying to execute the maneuver. The plane came to rest in a pond about one quarter-mile off the departure end of Runway 13.Three people were on board when the crash occurred.The FAA is investigating.