Fireworks explosion, fire prompts response from emergency personnel in SoCal neighborhood

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A massive explosion was reported in Ontario, California on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

"We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently," a brief statement from the city's official Twitter account said. "The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area."

Whether anyone was seriously injured was not immediately known.

A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited. At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from an Eyewitness News viewer shows a massive plume of smoke following a reported explosion in Ontario on Tuesday.


The cause of the explosion and any possible injuries were not immediately confirmed.

Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling reverberations from the explosion.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaexplosion
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 CA counties change tiers
Gov. Newsom says he's 'worried' about recall effort
SF futurist shares predictions on life after COVID-19
Anthony Mata selected as San Jose's next top cop
COVID-19 updates: CA reaches record-low positivity rate
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
Here's what's causing rare, delayed allergic vaccine reactions
Show More
Women and Unemployment Town Hall
Here's how pandemic helped shape new era of human history
Oakland police say missing woman found safe
French bulldogs place 2nd in top 10 most popular dog breeds
Californians struggle to get appointment as eligibility explodes
More TOP STORIES News