Fireworks explosion, fire prompts response from emergency personnel in SoCal neighborhood

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A massive explosion was reported in Ontario, California on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel.The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air."We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently," a brief statement from the city's official Twitter account said. "The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area."Whether anyone was seriously injured was not immediately known.A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited. At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.The cause of the explosion and any possible injuries were not immediately confirmed.Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling reverberations from the explosion.