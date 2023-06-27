SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to team up with Kidde and The Home Depot for Operation Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning.

Operation Save A Life is a community service program that distributes free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to those who might not otherwise have them, particularly low income and elderly households. Kidde is donating 10-year sealed smoke alarms and CO alarms to the 2023 campaign, which will be distributed with the help of participating fire departments throughout the Bay Area.