Oscars 2020: Sandy Powell, costume designer, gets celebs to sign suit to auction for charity

LOS ANGELES -- A British costume designer's Oscars suit is more than just an outfit, she's getting celebrities to sign it before she auctions it off for charity.

Sandy Powell set out on this journey at the end of January.

On her Instagram, she states the money raised will go to The Art Fund initiative to save Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage in Dungeness.

Celebrities like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harelson, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have signed the designer's suit.



Powell has worn the suit to the BAFTAs in London and most recently to the 92nd Academy Awards.

The British designer is hoping the auction will contribute to her mission to raise 3.5 million pounds which is equivalent to $3.8 million.

Jarman, an English filmmaker and artist, was Powell's mentor and friend. Money raised will help purchase and maintain his former home.

