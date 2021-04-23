Oscars 2021: Bay Area well represented at 93rd Academy Awards

RELATED OSCARS STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A number of Bay Area nominees went home with an Oscar tonight.Vallejo singer-songwriter H.E.R. won for "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the Best Original Song category with "Fight for You."Emeryville-based Pixar Animation Studios earned two Oscars for "Soul" which included Oakland native Daveed Diggs in its voice cast. The movie won in the Best Animated Film category and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste). "Soul" was also up for Best Sound, which went to "Sound of Metal."Another Pixar film "Burrow" was nominated in the Short Animated Film category, but that award went to "If Anything Happens I Love You."Other Bay Area artists were honored with a nomination but did not take home an Oscar.Oakland-born filmmaker Ryan Coogler made Oscars history as part of the first all-Black producing team -- which also includes Shaka King and Charles D. King -- to be nominated for Best Picture for "Judas and the Black Messiah."Two producer-directors from Oakland -- Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham -- were nominated for their documentary called "Crip Camp." The film "My Octopus Teacher" won that category.