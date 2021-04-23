Oscars

Oscars 2021: Bay Area well represented at 93rd Academy Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars: Bay Area nominees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A number of Bay Area nominees went home with an Oscar tonight.

Vallejo singer-songwriter H.E.R. won for "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the Best Original Song category with "Fight for You."

2021 OSCARS: See ull list of winners here

Emeryville-based Pixar Animation Studios earned two Oscars for "Soul" which included Oakland native Daveed Diggs in its voice cast. The movie won in the Best Animated Film category and Best Original Score (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste). "Soul" was also up for Best Sound, which went to "Sound of Metal."

Another Pixar film "Burrow" was nominated in the Short Animated Film category, but that award went to "If Anything Happens I Love You."

Other Bay Area artists were honored with a nomination but did not take home an Oscar.

Oakland-born filmmaker Ryan Coogler made Oscars history as part of the first all-Black producing team -- which also includes Shaka King and Charles D. King -- to be nominated for Best Picture for "Judas and the Black Messiah."

RELATED: Disney/Pixar's 'Soul' wins Best Animated Film Oscar after bringing NYC to life in painstaking detail

Two producer-directors from Oakland -- Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham -- were nominated for their documentary called "Crip Camp." The film "My Octopus Teacher" won that category.

RELATED OSCARS STORIES & VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoaklandemeryvillelafayettevallejooscarsacademy awardsmoviesaward showspixardocumentarymusic newsawardotrc
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
Why Frances McDormand howled like a wolf during 'Nomadland' speech
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News