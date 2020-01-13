Oscars

Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every Best Actress winner ever

The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

Check out every gown worn by a Best Actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.


PHOTOS: Best Actress Oscar dresses worn through the years


Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).
