Oscars 2020: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to Hollywood's biggest night? Vote here!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Half the fun of watching the Oscars is seeing what the Hollywood stars wear for their big night on the red carpet.

Since ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim will be covering the Oscars in Hollywood, we sent her to Bloomingdale's to try on some gowns and want YOU to weigh in on which one she'll wear.

You can see her in all the dresses she tried on on our Instagram - @abc7newsbayarea. Just look for the highlight at the top of our page!

In addition to the designers below who sent gown options for Dion to wear, Amanda Adams, personal shopper at Bloomingdale's in San Francisco, hand-picked some options from designers Aqua, Halston Heritage and more to round out the selections.

Tadashi Shoji offered up a red one-shouldered gown as an option for the Oscars red carpet. The brand proudly quotes on their website: "Every woman, regardless of size and shape, deserves to feel confident, comfortable and gorgeous." Various styles are available at Bloomingdale's Neiman Marcus and at the Tadashi Shoji boutique at the Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Collection sent gowns in bright, bold colors and which could be worn on the red carpet and in the days leading up to the 92nd awards show. The label sources fabrics and produces the collection in Italy to reduce the brand's carbon footprint. They use solar-powered mills aimed at reducing water use and waste.

Here are the options for her Oscars night gown:

1: The turquoise one-shoulder Chiara Boni gown
2: The wine colored sequin long-sleeved gown by Aqua
3: The neon yellow dress by Laundry by Shelli Segal
4. The red one-shouldered gown from Tadashi Shoji
5: The blue keyhole gown by Halston Heritage

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

To learn more about some of the gowns Amanda from Bloomingdale's in San Francisco chose, you can visit her page here.

