SF's 2021 Outside Lands music festival scheduled for Halloween weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outside Lands announced on Thursday that its annual music festival will be held Halloween weekend in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
Headliners include Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator and more.
It's one of the few major Bay Area events scheduled for 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival is usually held in early August.
Organizers say 3-Day, VIP, Payment Plan, and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale. Current ticket holders' passes will be honored for October's dates.
See the full lineup and buy tickets here.
